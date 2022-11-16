Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.62. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 137,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

