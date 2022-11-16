Unity Biotechnology, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

UBX stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

