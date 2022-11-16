StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Buy”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $930.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

