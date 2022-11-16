FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Boosted by Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.85 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -83.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

