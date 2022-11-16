Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of ISR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
