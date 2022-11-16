Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %

Ashford stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.08.

About Ashford

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

