Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %
Ashford stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.08.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.