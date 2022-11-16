American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

