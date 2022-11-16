American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.