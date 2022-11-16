China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.68.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

