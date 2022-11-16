StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

eMagin Stock Performance

eMagin stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.85. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Get eMagin alerts:

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

See Also

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.