StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

