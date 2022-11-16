Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

