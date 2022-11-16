ATB Capital Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 5.5 %

TCW stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.95 million and a PE ratio of 28.57. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

