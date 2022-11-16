Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Welltower to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Welltower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Welltower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.