Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Agenus Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.17 on Monday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $966.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Agenus by 3,109.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385,029 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

