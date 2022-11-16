FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWW. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $899.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

