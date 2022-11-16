Gary McGrath Acquires 45 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath purchased 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($176.09).

Zotefoams Price Performance

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 334 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.42. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 233 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 448 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,783.33.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

