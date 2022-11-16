Gary McGrath Acquires 45 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath purchased 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($176.09).
Zotefoams Price Performance
Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 334 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.42. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 233 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 448 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,783.33.
