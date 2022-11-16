StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Hold”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.
Southwest Gas Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE SWX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
