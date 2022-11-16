StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Hold”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

