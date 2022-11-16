Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Raised to €10.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €9.00 ($9.28) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.22) to €7.20 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.32) to €7.90 ($8.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.72) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $7.93 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

