Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

About Provention Bio

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

