Analysts Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares in the company, valued at $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,115. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.