MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $39.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.89 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

