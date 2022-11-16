Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $92.80

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalent Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

