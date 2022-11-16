Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 674,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 511,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.