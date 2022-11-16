Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

