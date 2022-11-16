Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Altius Minerals

ALS stock opened at C$22.36 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.46.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total value of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.