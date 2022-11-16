SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $4.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,702 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 7.6% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 910,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 260.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,948 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SLQT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

