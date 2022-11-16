Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $4.67

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

FCEL opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 266,052 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

