FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Altus Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

About Altus Group

TSE:AIF opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

