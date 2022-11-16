Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunworks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Sunworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Sunworks Stock Down 0.8 %

SUNW stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunworks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 189,199 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

