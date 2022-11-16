Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunworks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Sunworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
SUNW stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.02.
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.
