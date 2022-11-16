Swiss Re AG Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Swiss Re’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of SSREY opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

