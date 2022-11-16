FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SQZ Biotechnologies Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $2.76 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

