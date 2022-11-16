Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

SIX opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

