Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.43) to €15.00 ($15.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

