HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

