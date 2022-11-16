Analysts Offer Predictions for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.40) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.