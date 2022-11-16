FY2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

