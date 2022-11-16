Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,086 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
