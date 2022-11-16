Research Analysts Set Expectations for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCYX. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,864.15% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

