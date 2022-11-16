Redfin Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.87). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Redfin Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $45.89.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 146.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 74,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.