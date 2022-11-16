HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

