Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

