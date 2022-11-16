FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Boralex Stock Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boralex stock opened at C$38.22 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

