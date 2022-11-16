Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$221.67.
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.0 %
Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 22.61%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading
