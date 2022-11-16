Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$221.67.

Shares of BYD opened at C$205.50 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 104.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

