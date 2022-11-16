Cormark Weighs in on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37).
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter.
Centric Health Stock Performance
