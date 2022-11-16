FY2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Boosted by Cormark

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

