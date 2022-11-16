BrightView (BV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BV opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Get BrightView alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightView by 229.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 156.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BrightView by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightView by 40.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 227,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.