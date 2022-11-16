Haynes International (HAYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $641.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 44.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haynes International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

