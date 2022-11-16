Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

