Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 50.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 29.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $726,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

